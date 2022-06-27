Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 2,650” Price Target for Relx (LON:REL)

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,650 ($32.46) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,225 ($39.50) price target on Relx in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,670 ($32.70) price target on Relx in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($32.03) price target on Relx in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,440.42 ($29.89).

Relx stock traded up GBX 37 ($0.45) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,242 ($27.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,322,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,613. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,270.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,289.77. The company has a market cap of £43.16 billion and a PE ratio of 29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,903.50 ($23.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,474 ($30.30).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

