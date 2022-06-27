Creditcoin (CTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.27 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 27th. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001784 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $76.63 million and $4.27 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,724.15 or 0.99993771 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00039330 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00023333 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

