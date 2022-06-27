Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 980,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 10,278,664 shares.The stock last traded at $7.40 and had previously closed at $7.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPG shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $772.43 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 96.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,220,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,849,000 after purchasing an additional 413,562 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,420,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,583,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,723,000 after acquiring an additional 305,215 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,097,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904,437 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

