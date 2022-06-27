Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target Cut to GBX 290 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.80) to GBX 290 ($3.55) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.78) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.02) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 436 ($5.34) to GBX 415 ($5.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 407.86 ($5.00).

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 252 ($3.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 254.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 294.59. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 229.40 ($2.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 442.80 ($5.42). The company has a market capitalization of £647.44 million and a PE ratio of -1,260.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.50%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

