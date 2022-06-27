Critical Analysis: Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) & NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) and NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Yamana Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yamana Gold and NovaGold Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold $1.82 billion 2.64 $147.50 million $0.15 33.20 NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$40.54 million ($0.13) -43.38

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yamana Gold and NovaGold Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold 8.21% 6.28% 3.87% NovaGold Resources N/A -51.33% -21.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Yamana Gold and NovaGold Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold 0 2 6 0 2.75 NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yamana Gold currently has a consensus target price of $7.10, suggesting a potential upside of 42.57%. Given Yamana Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than NovaGold Resources.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats NovaGold Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in August 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About NovaGold Resources (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

