CROAT Hits Market Capitalization of $57,747.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a total market cap of $57,747.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 73.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000069 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 92,831,242 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.