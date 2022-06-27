Cryptonovae (YAE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,633.00

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $9,633.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00146596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00069590 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014626 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,511,374 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

