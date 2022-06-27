Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.60.

CFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,908,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,789,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CFR opened at $118.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.