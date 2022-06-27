Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Curaleaf from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Curaleaf from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Curaleaf from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Curaleaf from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Curaleaf stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $15.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

