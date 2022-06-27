CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.56. 33,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,102,087. The company has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

