DA Davidson Trims eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Target Price to $28.00

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $12.23 on Friday. eXp World has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $55.43. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. eXp World had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $53,360.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,010,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,249 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in eXp World by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in eXp World by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

