Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.28. 378,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 242,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 16.09 and a quick ratio of 15.38. The company has a market cap of C$60.79 million and a P/E ratio of -17.78.

Get Defiance Silver alerts:

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.11 million for the quarter.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's major projects include the Zacatecas silver projects in the mining region of Zacatecas in Mexico; and the Tepal copper-gold project in Michoacan, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.