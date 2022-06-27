Defined Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 110.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 560,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,727,676. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.24.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

