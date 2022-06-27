Defined Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period.

PDBC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 46,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,150,864. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73.

