Delcath Systems (DCTH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Delcath Systems (NASDAQ: DCTH):

6/24/2022 – Delcath Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/29/2022 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Delcath Systems stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,077. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Get Delcath Systems Inc alerts:

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 764.84% and a negative return on equity of 246.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delcath Systems news, Director Steven A. J. Salamon purchased 6,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,177.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO John Purpura purchased 5,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,321.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 23,400 shares of company stock valued at $136,133 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at $75,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.