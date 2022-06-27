Delhi Bank Corp. (DWNX) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on July 15th

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0943 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
Shares of DWNX opened at $24.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. Delhi Bank has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $24.50.
About Delhi Bank (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delhi Bank (DWNX)
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
- Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
Receive News & Ratings for Delhi Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delhi Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.