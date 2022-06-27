Delhi Bank Corp. (DWNX) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on July 15th

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0943 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of DWNX opened at $24.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. Delhi Bank has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $24.50.

Get Delhi Bank alerts:

About Delhi Bank (Get Rating)

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial banking products and services to individual and small business customers in Delaware County, New York. The company accepts demand, interest bearing time and savings, personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, money market, club, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delhi Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delhi Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.