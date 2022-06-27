Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Rentokil Initial (OTC:RKLIF) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTC:RKLIF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $550.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a buy rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of RKLIF opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.27. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

