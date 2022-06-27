Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €115.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($121.05) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($115.79) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.30 ($69.79) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($98.95) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($102.11) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday.

ETR:GXI opened at €65.70 ($69.16) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.42. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €53.45 ($56.26) and a 12-month high of €99.40 ($104.63). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €71.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.15.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

