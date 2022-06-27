Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €42.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €42.50 ($44.74) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DPW. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($54.74) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.20 ($66.53) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($60.00) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($52.63) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, May 6th.

FRA:DPW traded up €0.91 ($0.96) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €35.91 ($37.79). 3,050,591 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a one year high of €41.32 ($43.49). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €45.40.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

