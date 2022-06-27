Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Trading Up 4.5%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) shares were up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.51 and last traded at $56.17. Approximately 129,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,075,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.77.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.80.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 284,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,501,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,133.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 559,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,055,000 after acquiring an additional 513,710 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

