Dexlab (DXL) Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week

Dexlab (DXL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Dexlab has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $91,190.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dexlab has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dexlab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00185195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00051936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00014916 BTC.

Dexlab Profile

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

