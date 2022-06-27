DigitalBits 24-Hour Volume Hits $508,523.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $60.23 million and approximately $508,523.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00234985 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001253 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.10 or 0.00412714 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000370 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 959,045,512 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.