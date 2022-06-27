Dignity (LON:DTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $392.00

Dignity plc (LON:DTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 392 ($4.80) and last traded at GBX 407.50 ($4.99), with a volume of 123039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.08).

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 477 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 551.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £203.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76.

About Dignity (LON:DTY)

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

