Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by ML & R Wealth Management LLC

ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.3% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ML & R Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,947,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000.

DFAE stock opened at $23.37 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $29.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89.

