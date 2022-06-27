Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Position Decreased by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 12.2% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $11,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 428.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000.

DFIV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,427. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90.

