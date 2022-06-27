Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ML & R Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,201,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 33,187 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,301,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,474,000 after acquiring an additional 604,988 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 143,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55.

