Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Shares of DIN opened at $67.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.76. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.29 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.89.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth about $101,187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,009,000 after acquiring an additional 246,837 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 611.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 225,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 193,840 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,544,000 after purchasing an additional 159,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,213,000 after purchasing an additional 105,730 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

