DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.44 and last traded at $28.62. Approximately 10,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,608,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

DLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. New Street Research upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion and a PE ratio of 100.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,640,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,225,000 after buying an additional 1,069,530 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 2,469.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 1,543.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,007,000 after buying an additional 1,000,130 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in DLocal by 3,085.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

