DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.44 and last traded at $28.62. Approximately 10,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,608,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.
DLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. New Street Research upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.09.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion and a PE ratio of 100.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,640,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,225,000 after buying an additional 1,069,530 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 2,469.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 1,543.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,007,000 after buying an additional 1,000,130 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in DLocal by 3,085.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DLocal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLO)
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
