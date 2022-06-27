Donald L. Hagan LLC Acquires New Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 81,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth $3,425,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 16.1% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 3.4% in the first quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.15. 29,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.53 and its 200-day moving average is $155.02. 3M has a 52 week low of $128.19 and a 52 week high of $203.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

