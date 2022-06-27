Donald L. Hagan LLC Decreases Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Donald L. Hagan LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UGI. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.83. The company had a trading volume of 19,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,615. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

