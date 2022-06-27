Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lessened its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $19.62. 731,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,842,340. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

