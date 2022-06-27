Donald L. Hagan LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 601,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,874,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.03. 13,169,189 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

