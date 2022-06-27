Donald L. Hagan LLC Invests $659,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.12.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $83.50 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

