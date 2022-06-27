Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 3,252 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Donald L. Hagan LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 386,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,240,926. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

