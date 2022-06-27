Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.