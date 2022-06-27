Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,568. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.24. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.