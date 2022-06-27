Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 21,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 255,675 shares.The stock last traded at $10.82 and had previously closed at $10.45.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
The firm has a market cap of $996.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 92.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 70.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 28.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.29% of the company’s stock.
Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFH)
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
