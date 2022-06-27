Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $18.68 Million Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Allison Transmission makes up approximately 3.5% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $18,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,254,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $2,370,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $20,901,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,565,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,892,000 after buying an additional 415,170 shares during the period.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,778. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.97 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.55% and a net margin of 18.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Allison Transmission Profile (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.