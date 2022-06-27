Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Increased by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 215,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after buying an additional 55,461 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3,391.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 135,990 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,075,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,979,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

