Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys 1,258 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $5,007,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 37.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

WRB stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $72.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

