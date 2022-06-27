Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Equifax were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.92.

EFX stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.45. 1,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,050. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.25 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

