Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $1.60 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.23.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.15 on Monday, reaching $213.63. 15,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,456. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.07 and its 200-day moving average is $241.45. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $134.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

