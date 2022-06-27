Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $10.92 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,201,914. The company has a market cap of $258.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

