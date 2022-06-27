Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases 16,388 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,388 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Relx were worth $9,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RELX. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Relx by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 52,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Relx by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 697,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,218. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.87. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.85) to GBX 2,650 ($32.46) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,690.00.

About Relx (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.