Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 1,840 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIRT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,998. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of -0.20.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $522.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.93 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

VIRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

In other Virtu Financial news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,500 in the last three months. 42.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

