Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 2,985 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 365,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 3.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $30,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $1,127,795,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $631,278,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $137,933,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $139,544,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.21.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.69. 49,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,829,306. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

