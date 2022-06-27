Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 515 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Nova were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Nova by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Nova by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nova by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

NVMI stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.77. 2,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,500. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.71 and its 200-day moving average is $111.83. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $149.15.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million. Nova had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 23.53%. Nova’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

