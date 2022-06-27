easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 490 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 570 ($6.98) to GBX 490 ($6.00) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EZJ. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.57) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.19) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.47) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($9.80) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($9.80) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 690.27 ($8.46).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 394.90 ($4.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -3.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 500.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 551.51. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 382.90 ($4.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 995 ($12.19).

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

