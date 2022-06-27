eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut eBay from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Argus reduced their target price on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.15.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in eBay by 34.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $783,433,000 after buying an additional 3,428,575 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in eBay by 105.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $302,002,000 after buying an additional 2,706,942 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in eBay by 44.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after buying an additional 2,147,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $381,096,000 after buying an additional 1,726,110 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.