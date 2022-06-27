Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,848,000 after acquiring an additional 841,377 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,003,000 after acquiring an additional 815,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,632,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.32. 9,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,275. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.88.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

